Cuba to Ask COVID-19 Negative Test Result From Foreign Visitors

Infections on this Caribbean island increased after borders were opened. Many of the cases are imported.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry (Minrex) Thursday announced that all international travelers entering the country as of January 1 must present a COVID-19 negative test result.

The test must be performed by a certified laboratory in the country of origin no later than 72 hours before the trip.

The measure comes amid a notable increase in daily infections on the island since the reopening of its borders in mid-October.Most of the new cases are attributable either to tourists or to Cuban residents who had contact with them.

Havana, with 2.2 million inhabitants, concentrates the most cases. Its Jose Marti International Airport is the main access point for travelers to the country.

On Thursday, Cuba reported 217 COVID-19 new cases, a record number of infections in one day since nine months ago.

With over 1,000 active cases, "Cuba is presenting its most complex epidemiological scenario. The upward trend in cases could continue in the next few days," math expert Raul Guinovart said.

Cuba establishes for residents two COVID-19 tests when they enter the country. While the first test is carried out at the airport, the second one is performed at their residence five days after their arrival. Travelers must remain at home until they have the negative result of the second test.