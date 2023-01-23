Cuban Revolution Will Not Give Up, Says Díaz-Canel in Argentina

The Cuban Revolution will never give up or be intimidated by threats, said the President of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today during a meeting with legislators and representatives of political, social, labor and solidarity organizations from Argentina.

"Our eternal gratitude to our brothers who support us so much in the face of the aggressions of the empire. We will continue fighting to win and make the world a better place. For this, we count on you", said the President in this capital.

He also said that during the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), scheduled for tomorrow, he would defend regional integration, unity in diversity and the proclamation of the area as a zone of peace.

We will strongly denounce the U.S. blockade of Cuba and its inclusion in a list of alleged sponsors of terrorism, he said.

On the other hand, he stressed that the island is attending this meeting after assuming the presidency of the Group of 77 plus China.

Latin America is experiencing a moment of hope as progressive and leftist movements continue to consolidate. The summit, the arrival of Gustavo Petro in the Colombian government and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the Brazilian government allow us to create a very interesting articulation. He said that we must ensure that the region is the most emancipated and inclusive.

Within the framework of Celac, concrete actions must be proposed to overcome the imperialist logic. We have to emancipate ourselves, he added, stressing the need to achieve the active participation of social movements and peoples in this mechanism.

Díaz-Canel pointed out that it is from this platform that the despicable Organization of American States, an accomplice of the United States, will be confronted.