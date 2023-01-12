Cuba to Assume the Pro Tempore Presidency of the G77 + China

The Cuban diplomacy will bet on the consolidation of a rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, and open multilateral trade system.

On Thursday, Cuba will assume the pro tempore Presidency of the Group of 77 + China, which is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations.

The delivery of the presidency will take place in a virtual ceremony in which Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be present.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez pointed out that his country will promote international cooperation through the G77 presidency to accelerate the post-pandemic economic recovery of developing countries.

He also mentioned that Cuban foreign policy will seek to make South-South cooperation more effective and will promote North-South cooperation so that industrialized countries assume their historical responsibilities.

2/2 Cuba, in recent years, “45 banks and financial institutions with long-standing relations with Cuba severed their ties with our country.” According to the United Nations the US blockade has cost #Cuba more than $130 billion in damages. https://t.co/VdwZAqBNdy — Rodrigo Acuña (@rodrigoac7) January 7, 2023

Within the G77, Cuba will encourage the consolidation of common positions, the strengthening of the group's unity and participation in the most important multilateral processes in progress.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry will also bet on the consolidation of a rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trade system. The Cuban agenda also includes the defense of universal access to quality education and health.

Founded by the Non-Aligned Movement in 1964, the G77 currently includes 134 countries, a figure that represents 75 percent of the United Nations membership and 80 percent of the world's population.

