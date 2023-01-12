Cuba Strengthens Relations With 9 Countries

President Diaz-Canel reaffirmed his commitment to back the work of Greece, Colombia, Syria, Pakistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, Gambia, and Malta diplomatic delegations in Cuba.

On Wednesday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel strengthened diplomatic relations with Greece, Colombia, Syria, Pakistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, Gambia, and Malta at the ceremony for the presentation of the credentials of their new ambassadors.

"We reaffirm to these diplomats the support of the Cuban government for the successful development of their work. We also appreciate the backing of their nations in Cuba’s fight against the U.S. blockade," Diaz-Canel said.

Upon receiving the credentials of the Greek ambassador Theodore Tsakiris, the Cuban leader also highlighted the respect and friendship between his country and Greece, which celebrate the 70th anniversary of the formalization of diplomatic ties this year.

In other remarks, Diaz-Canel sent Colombian President Gustavo Petro a greeting through his ambassador Jose Rios, whom he described as a friend who arrives with new responsibilities.

“We have never snatched the intelligences from other peoples. On the other hand, tens of thousands of doctors and other high-level professionals have been trained for free to return them to their own countries. ” #Cubacoopera #cubaporlavida #cubaporlasalud #CubaPorLaPaz pic.twitter.com/JZxGMg4wgE — Cubacoopera Timor Leste, ESM (@CubaCoopera1) January 9, 2023

"We express our feelings of attachment to Syria, a friend nation that we admire for its heroic resistance to aggressions and sanctions," Diaz-Canel said to Syrian ambassador Ghassan Obeid, who thanked Cuba’s donation of locally-produced COVID-19 vaccines. Upon greeting the new Azerbaijani ambassador Ruslan Novruzoglu Rzayev, the Cuban President also pondered this Eurasian country’s role as the current holder of the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit the Island. Gambia’s new ambassador to Cuba, Sheikh Tijan Hydara, greeted Diaz-Canel on behalf of President Adama Barrow, who stressed his interest in deepen medical and agricultural cooperation with this Caribbean country. "Cuba and Gambia will work together and continue to move forward," Diaz-Canel said.