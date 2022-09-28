Cuban President Visits Hurricane-Damaged Areas in Artemisa Area

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today visited damaged areas in the province of Artemisa (west), one of the most affected by the passage of hurricane Ian.

The president arrived at the farm of farmer Daniel Evelio González, with whom he talked about the storm's impact on his three plantations of bananas, according to the presidential Twitter account.

Díaz-Canel also spoke with farmer William Ernesto González, owner of the La Rosa farm, whose almost two caballerias of banana, avocado, coffee and coconut trees were hard hit by the hydrometeorological event.

"Now let's get back on our feet and recover," he told the president, according to the official channel on the microblogging network.

The president toured on Wednesday morning localities affected by the hurricane in Havana and Pinar del Rio.

In both territories, he verified the recovery work, among which stand out the sanitation, cleaning of roads, collecting debris and lifting poles and downed cables, and both telephone and electric service.

The hydrometeorological event left significant damage in both provinces, mainly in Pinar del Río, where the partial and total collapse of buildings, numerous damaged agricultural areas, and tobacco production were reported.