Cuban President Visits Again the Province Most Affected by Ian

On Sunday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Pinar del Rio for the third time, evaluating the reconstruction work in the Cuban province most affected by hurricane Ian.

During his visit to the provincial capital, he met with citizens and students who are working on various tasks related to population support and damage management.

“We are going to recover. Be sure of it!”, Diaz-Canel said while walking through the Hermanos Cruz neighborhood, where he mentioned that over 200 families lost their homes completely.

To solve the immediate situation of the most affected people, his administration will finance 50 percent of the cost of construction materials, water tanks, and mattresses.

Líderes y activistas preocupados en los EE. UU han hecho un llamado urgente en el New York Times, exigiendo a Biden que levante temporalmente las sanciones y permita que #Cuba compre los suministros que se necesitan con urgencia para la reconstrucción después del huracán Ian. pic.twitter.com/hm0XRFv7LA — Elva Adelayda Rosabal Ramirez (@AdelaydaRosabal) October 2, 2022

The tweet reads, "Concerned U.S. leaders and activists issued an urgent call in the New York Times, demanding that Biden temporarily lift sanctions and allow Cuba to purchase urgently supplies for reconstruction after hurricane Ian."

Diaz-Canel also indicated that classes will resume in all areas of Pinar del Rio, pointing out that authorities will look for alternatives so that classes proceed safely, even in the most directly affected institutions.

Meanwhile, the electrical service is gradually being re-established in the Cuban provinces for which Ian caused severe damage to the distribution networks.

The electrical service is already operating normally in Mayabeque and the Isle of Youth, according to Lazaro Guerra, technical director of the Electric Union.