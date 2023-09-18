Cuban President Pays Tribute to Malcolm X

The Cuban President is in New York this week to attend the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

In an emotional ceremony, Cuban President Miguel Diáz-Canel paid tribute on Monday to Malcolm X, a prominent civil rights and human rights activist in the United States.

The ceremony took place at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Momorial and Educational Center in New York City.

President Díaz-Canel highlighted Malcolm X's intense activity as a fighter for social justice and the rights of African-Americans, as well as his strong commitment and solidarity with the liberation movements of the African continent.

ICYMI: Homage to MALCOLM X today as a part of the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visit to New York. #DiazCanelEnONU ⁦@ShabazzCenter⁩ pic.twitter.com/BUTh84fNTc — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) September 18, 2023

The President also referred to Malcolm's mention of the Cuban Revolution in several of his speeches. He considered it an epic and true reference in the struggle of the peoples for freedom and independence.

The ceremony became an act of solidarity, which brought together neighbors from the area and from Harlem, a community with which Cuba has long-lasting sentimental ties.

Una placa conmemorativa con los rostros de Fidel Castro y Malcolm X fue develada esta tarde durante la visita del presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel al barrio de Harlem.#ComercioCiegoDeÁvila.#LatirXUnEneroDeVictorias. pic.twitter.com/7ZmUv2XwSo — Dtor Grupo Empresarial De Comercio CAV (@dir_gecca) September 19, 2023

The twet reads, "A commemorative plaque with the faces of Fidel Castro and Malcolm X was unveiled this afternoon during President Miguel Díaz-Canel's visit to the Harlem neighborhood."

The Cuban President is in New York this week to attend the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, where he will also represent the Group of 77.