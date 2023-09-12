Only Days Away From G77 + China Summit in Havana, Cuba

The Summit of Heads of State of the Group of 77 (G77) + China will be held on September 15 and 16 in Havana.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in his capacity as president pro tempore of the G-77 + China and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz have checked the state of the facilities that will host the meeting, according to media reports.

Among the facilities that will host the participants in the event are the Havana Convention Palace, the Palco Hotel, Pabexpo, the El Palenque restaurant and the Cubanacán Hall (El Laguito).

Heads of state and government of several countries are confirming their attendance. The José Martí International Airport is getting ready to receive the different delegations.

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres announced his presence in Havana, as well as Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Xiomara Castro of Honduras and Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The same was done by Presidents Abdelatif Rashid of Iraq, Luis Arce of Bolivia, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, and Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, among others.

✍️| Convocada por #Cuba, país presidente del #G77 y China, el 15 y 16 de septiembre se realizará en La Habana, una Cumbre de Jefes de Estado y Gobierno.



El Grupo lo forman 134 Estados. #Cuba se integró en 1971; en 2023 asumió su presidencia.https://t.co/nMWuRtJs3Y — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) September 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "A Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in Havana on September 15 and 16, convened by Cuba, president of the G77, and China. The Group is made up of 134 States. Cuba joined in 1971 and assumed its presidency in 2023."

Furthermore, the President of Palestine, Mahmud Abbas; of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye; of Angola, João Lourenço, among other important figures and personalities, confirmed their attendance.

The summit convened by Cuba, in its capacity as the presiding country of the Group of 77 and China will take place on September 15 and 16 under the theme "The current challenges of development: the role of science, technology and innovation."

Cuba assumed, for the first time, the pro tempore presidency of the Group in January this year. The Extraordinary Summit of the group will address current development challenges and the role of science, technology and innovation among the countries of the South.