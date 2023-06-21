Cuban President Holds Meeting With His Serbian Counterpart

"...Díaz-Canel will develop an intense work agenda during his visit to Serbia..."

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez held on Wednesday a meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić, in order to strengthen political and economic ties.

The meeting between the two presidents took place at the Serbian Presidential Palace, where they ratified their will to strengthen political ties, and boost economic, trade and cooperation relations.

This is the first visit of the Cuban head of state to this European nation, with which his country maintains excellent relations.

The Cuban Presidency indicated that the Díaz-Canel will develop an intense work agenda during his visit to Serbia.

Relations between Cuba and Serbia are developed at the highest political level, and are based on mutual respect and friendly ties between the two nations.

Official talks between the delegations headed by the presidents of the two countries

On Tuesday, Díaz-Canel arrived in Belgrade, capital of Serbia, after his official visit to Italy and the Vatican State, where he met with Pope Francis.

Upon his arrival in the country, Díaz-Canel was received at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport by Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Miloŝ Vucêviĉ.

Moreover, the Serbian ambassador to Cuba, Danilo Pantović, and the Cuban ambassador to that Balkan nation, Leydel Rodríguez, were present upon the president's arrival.

The European tour of the Cuban head of state also includes France to participate on June 22-23 in the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact, in his capacity as president of the G77 + China.

����| El presidente @DiazCanelB inicia su visita oficial por el Palacio de Serbia, donde lo recibe el presidente Aleksandar Vučić, con los honores militares correspondientes a su alta investidura. #DíazCanelEnSerbia ���� ���� pic.twitter.com/UY62i1vaj5 — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) June 21, 2023

