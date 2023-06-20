Díaz-Canel Arrives in Serbia on Official Visit

As part of his tour of Europe, the president will also attend the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact, to be held in Paris, France.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez arrived on Tuesday in Serbia on an official visit after completing his visit to Italy.

The president was received by Miloŝ Vucêviĉ, deputy prime minister and defense minister of Serbia, at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport.

The Presidency of Cuba reported on its official website that "after his visit to Italy, the president arrives in Serbia, where he will develop an intense program this Wednesday, June 21."

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, this is Díaz-Canel's first official visit to that European country.

Luego de su visita a Italia, el mandatario arriba a Serbia, donde desarrollará un intenso programa este miércoles 21 de junio.



Lo recibe en el aeropuerto Nikola Tesla, de Belgrado, el viceprimer ministro y ministro de Defensa, Miloŝ Vucêviĉ. pic.twitter.com/SDBgULE3Bn — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) June 20, 2023

After his visit to Italy, the President arrives in Serbia, where he will carry out an intense program on Wednesday, June 21. He is welcomed at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Miloŝ Vucêviĉ.

Previously, the Cuban president paid an official visit to Italy, where he held a meeting at the Holy See with Pope Francis and exchanged views with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The Cuban Presidency also noted that Díaz-Canel visited the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), where he met with the director general, Qu Dongyu. He also met with "businessmen, friends in solidarity, and Cubans living in Italy."

As part of his tour of Europe, the President, in his capacity as Chairman of the Group of 77 plus China, will also attend the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact, to be held in Paris, France.



