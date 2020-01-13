Cuban President Condemns Guaido's Threats Against teleSUR

#VivaTeleSUR and #YotambiensoyTelesur have begun trending on Twitter and other social networks in response to Guaido's statements.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez strongly rejected on Monday the threats by Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido to take over teleSUR's television signal.

'We strongly reject threats against the voice and image of the peoples who fight and resist the imperialist onslaught. From Our America and the world: #VivaTeleSUR' the president tweeted.

Diaz-Canel re-tweeted a message from teleSUR President Patricia Villegas, who condemned the threats made on social networks against the media outlet, "curiously from those who boast of defending freedom of speech."

Rechazamos enérgicamente amenazas contra la voz y la imagen de los pueblos que luchan y resisten la embestida imperial. Desde Nuestra América y el mundo: #VivaTeleSUR. https://t.co/pleXj9fVXU — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 13, 2020

"Journalists, labor unions, institutions, States, take note. @teleSURtv will continue its work, worthy of worldwide recognition. #VivateleSUR," Villegas posted.

As part of a new media maneuver, which includes attacks against journalists, the former president of the National Assembly in contempt announced that he would start "a process of reorganization and rescue of Telesur to put it at the service of the truth."