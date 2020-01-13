Desperate Juan Guaido Vows Again to Plunder teleSUR's Signal

"After evaluating the relevant legal and institutional options, I have decided to start a process of reorganization and rescue of Telesur to put it at the service of truth, plurality, Venezuelan and regional democracy."

The self-proclaimed 'president' of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, is struggling to stay relevant these days after several failed coup attempts to overthrow the legitimate government of the Bolivarian Republic.

Guaido, in a new set of Tweets, doubled down on his vow to take over teleSUR's signal, claiming that he was "evaluating the relevant legal and institutional options."

"After evaluating the relevant legal and institutional options, I have decided to start a process of reorganization and rescue of Telesur to put it at the service of truth, plurality, Venezuelan and regional democracy," Guaido tweeted on Sunday evening.

According to the self-proclaimed president's second tweet, he plans to create a "presidential commission" to restructure teleSUR in order to serve his interests and provide a channel that helps him stay relevant.

"For this, I have created the Presidential Commission for the restructuring of Telesur, it will be made up of professionals with experience and independence who will lead the process to put the signal at the service of Freedom. Their names will be announced in the coming days," he claimed.

Guaido, who claims to support 'democratic' values, is attempting to silence teleSUR for the purpose of elevating his own image and that of his international supporters, in particular, members of the Lima Group.

He has solely relied on countries like the United States and United Kingdom to help him circumvent international law and plunder the Bolivarian Republic's resources, while also playing a role in the economic blockade that has attempted to starve Venezuelans for the purpose of overthrowing the government.

Since he lacks the popular support needed to become the leader of Venezuela, Guaido continues to seek alternative methods to harm the Bolivarian Republic.