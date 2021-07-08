Cuban Soberana 02 Vaccines Achieves 91,2% Efficacy

Both Abdala and Soberana 02 surpassed the World Health Organization requirement of 50 percent efficacy to be considered vaccines.

Cuban Finally Institute for Vaccines announced on Thursday that the three doses scheme of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus reached a 91,2 percent efficacy and a 100 percent efficacy against COVID-19 death.

The groundbreaking news places two out of the five Cuban vaccines candidates among the top 5 vaccines worldwide. Both Abdala and Soberana 02 surpassed the World Health Organization requirement of 50 percent efficacy to be considered vaccines.

"415 days after @DiazCanelB asked our scientists for a sovereign response to #COVID19, here is the result:



Effectiveness of the combination of #Soberana02 + #SoberanaPlus: 91.2%.



Colossal achievement of the science system in Revolution!

"415 days after @DiazCanelB asked our scientists for a sovereign response to #COVID19, here is the result:

Effectiveness of the combination of #Soberana02 + #SoberanaPlus: 91.2%.

Colossal achievement of the science system in Revolution!"



The Soberana 02 vaccine has a 0 to 28 to 56 days time period between doses, and it is currently used in a clinical trial for individuals under 18 years old. According to the experts, one of the most important aspects of the efficacy studies is that they were carried out while COVID-19 variants such as Beta and Delta are circulating in Cuba.

Following the announcement, the experts will request the emergency use, which has to be approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment, and Devices (Cecmed ).