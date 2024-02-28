CPAC Promotes Hate, Racism and Lies: Casa de Las Americas

This week, the Cuban intellectuals who are part of the Casa de Las Americas issued an open letter denouncing the fascist offensive that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is implementing from the United States. This letter is presented below:

"The CPAC has just launched its latest offensive, between February 21st and 24th. Dedicated to promoting 'conservative values' worldwide, CPAC is now a showcase for a ostentatious gathering of the forces of the new fascism.

Among the well-known representatives of the far right who paraded across the conference stage, the Spanish party Vox leader Santiago Abascal stood out. He revisited the delusions of the so-called 'Ibero-American sphere', denounced the threat of 'socialism', and launched gross slanders against the Cuban Revolution.

He, the heir of decadent imperial Spain, so often defeated by our guerrilla independence soldiers (mambises), grotesquely allowed the slogan 'Viva Cuba Libre' to be used.

This is the video of Steve Bannon’s speech at CPAC that #Maddow just played.



I post it to remind everyone that beyond being traitorous or dangerous, these people are also just f***ing weird.



And the average voter does not like ‘weird’.pic.twitter.com/8g6hPKXoov — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) February 27, 2024

Speakers spoke in general terms in the name of freedom, family, Christianity, tradition, respect for sacred property, and repeated the commonplaces of the far-right, in a tone between apocalyptic and messianic.

They proclaimed themselves saviors of a world in danger not from the climate crisis or savage capitalism, but from the 'dissolvent' tendencies that imply the very idea of social justice, the fight against climate change, feminism, the defense of the regulatory role of the state, LGBTIQ+ movements, the invasion of 'hordes' of migrants, and other 'enemies'.

In an openly electoral speech, Trump did not hesitate to present the evils afflicting the United States today as typical of 'Third World countries' and 'banana republics', as if it were possible to unlink the histories of exploitation and plunder from our continent, and from the entire Global South, from the interventionism of the Empire.

This is either a lie, or Donald Trump is delusional.



Which is it? You tell me.



At CPAC this weekend, Trump told an audience, “In Beverly Hills, you pay a fortune in taxes. They say you can only brush your teeth once as day.”



Fact is that Beveraly Hills doesn't limit how much… pic.twitter.com/GK6DW0NPXL — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 27, 2024

According to an analysis published by the Mexican outlet La Jornada, the former U.S. president 'reiterated the threat to carry out the largest deportation of immigrants in U.S. history.'

He added, 'There is no other option because... they are killing our people, they are killing our country', because 'millions and millions of people are coming to U.S. territory directly from prisons, mental institutions, and asylums', where 'patients who practice extreme forms of torture and even cannibalism are interned'.

Xenophobia, racism, irrational fear of 'The Other', white supremacy, patriarchy, blatant lies, are traits of this far right politician that presents himself as 'dissident', as 'rebel', as leader of an anti-system subversion.

In the face of the CPAC's 'dehumanizing manifestations', La Jornada insisted on the 'urgency of finding the social and intellectual tools to combat 'a rhetoric based on fallacies and appeals to the most primitive and aggressive instincts of society'.

From the Casa de Las Americas, we call for tirelessly denouncing the growth of the new fascism and its efforts to create an international of barbarism and a culture of hate.

We must continue working, through all available avenues, to promote critical thinking against manipulation and in defense of humanism and solidarity."

