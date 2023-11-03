President Xi Meets German Chancellor Scholz via Video Link

He pointed out that to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine crisis, it is necessary to think more deeply about security issues.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a time when diplomatic relations between both countries have entered the second 50 years.

Xi said that China and Germany, as all-round strategic partners, had worked together in the spirit of mutual benefit and grown together in the spirit of mutual learning and exchange.

"This is the valuable experience of the smooth development of China-Germany relations over the past decades, which should be cherished and passed on by both sides," Xi said, describing China-Germany cooperation as open and pragmatic.

He said that more than 130 German companies will participate in the sixth China International Import Expo, which has shown the confidence of German companies in China's development. Xi hopes that the German side will also adhere to a high level of openness toward Chinese enterprises seeking cooperation opportunities in Germany.

The 9th Sino-German Agricultural Week kicks off on Tuesday in Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. People from agricultural circles from China and Germany have gathered to discuss challenges facing the global food system. Discussions include how China has prioritized… pic.twitter.com/rJywfBeFQB — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 1, 2023

Scholz introduced the views of the German side on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine crisis, and expressed the hope to keep close communication with China.

Xi pointed out that to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine crisis, it is necessary to think more deeply about security issues, adhere to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and promote the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture.

Squeezing the security space of other countries and supporting one side while ignoring the legitimate demands of the other side will lead to regional imbalance and the expansion and escalation of conflicts, said Xi.

He said both China and the European side should work together to mediate conflicts, ease tensions and play a positive role in promoting regional peace and development.