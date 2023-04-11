Cuban Newly-Elected Parliament To Be Inaugurated On April 19

The National Assembly will appoint the country’s President, Vice President, and members of the Council of Ministers for the 2023-2028 term.

On April 19, the Cuban Council of State will inaugurate the 10th legislature of the National Assembly, which includes 470 lawmakers elected on March 26.

Once inaugurated, the National Assembly will appoint the country’s President, Vice President, and members of the Council of Ministers for the 2023-2028 term.

Although there are no official candidacies, President Miguel Diaz-Canel is likely to be reelected. An engineering graduate, Diaz-Canel is the first Cuban president who did not directly participate in the fight against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista during the 1950s, since he was born in 1960, after the triumph of the revolution led by Fidel Castro.

In 2018, he also replaced Raul Castro as the secretary of the Communist Party (PCC). From April 3 to April 9, the newly-elected legislators will nominated some presidential candidates.

I exchanged with US participants in the Fourth Farming Conference USA - #Cuba.



I ratified our interest & willingness to maintain & expand relations in that area and appreciated their visit & contribution to overcome obstacles in bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/xBrsxKgXHs — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 7, 2023

Once the new National Assembly formally begins its legislature, the plenary will vote on these proposals. The winning candidate must win the Parliament’s absolute majority.

The National Assembly inauguration ceremony day marks the 62 anniversary of Cuban forces’ victory over the U.S.-drien Bay of Pigs invasion, which aimed at overthrowing the Revolutionary government.

"The historical importance of April 19, 1961, is beyond the limits of our own country. On that day, U.S. imperialism certainly received its first great defeat in Latin America. Its forces underestimated our people. Our spirit crushed them," Fidel Castro once stated.