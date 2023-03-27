Cuban Authorities Congratulate Massive Electoral Participation

"We are going towards another new revolutionary victory," the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel pointed out.

On Sunday, the Cuban authorities congratulated the citizens for their massive participation in the election process of the members of the National Assembly.

“Fulfilling a patriotic duty, the people went to the polls with enthusiasm and revolutionary consciousness. Their participation is a new triumph of our democracy,” Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

According to the National Electoral Council (CEN), 5,711,397 out of 8,120,072 citizens had already cast their vote by 5:00 p.m. This level of assistance was equivalent to 70 percent of the citizens registered in the electoral roll.

Due to the high turnout of citizens to the polls, the CEN President Alina Balseiro decided to extend the operation of the polling stations from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thanks to friends of #Cuba in Canada and US where they opposed to the blockade in Miami, Montreal, New York, Somerville, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria. Other cities in the world joined these car caravans and solidarity actions #CubaIsNotAlone #VivaCuba pic.twitter.com/iu8O8AlZ14 — Sandra Yisel Ramírez (@carantosan) March 26, 2023

“With these preliminary results, we can now say that our enemies' call for abstention failed. Long live Cuba!,” the House of the Americas President Abel Prieto tweeted.

On Sunday, the Cubans elected 470 lawmakers who will make up the 10th legislature of the National Assembly during the period 2023-2028. Among other powers, they will choose the president and vice president of the country.

"We are going towards another new revolutionary victory," the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said and anticipated that the 10th legislature will focus fundamentally on how to overcome the economic situation that Cuba is experiencing as a result of the U.S. blockade.