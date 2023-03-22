Cuba to Have 250 Special Polling Stations for Elections -CEN

These polling stations will be opened in places with a high concentration of people, according to the Cuban Electoral Law.

The National Electoral Council (CEN) announced that 250 special polling stations would be installed for the national elections next March 26.

They will be opened in terminals, student residences, hospitals and tourist facilities, for being places of high concentration of people, a requisite contemplated in the country's Electoral Law.



Those with any impediment to attending their corresponding voting center are guaranteed their right to vote in the special voting tables.

According to the CEN, these facilities are available so that all citizens with the legal capacity to do so may exercise their right to vote in next Sunday's national elections.

El Consejo Electoral Nacional es el órgano en Cuba que tiene como misión fundamental organizar, dirigir y supervisar las elecciones, consultas populares, plebiscitos y referendos que se convoquen.#SanctiSpiritusEnMarcha #MejorEsPosible #YoVotoXTodos pic.twitter.com/eu7XTZEpY4 — Yeneis Gonzalez (@yenglez72) March 23, 2023

The National Electoral Council is the body in Cuba whose fundamental mission is to organize, direct and supervise elections, popular consultations, plebiscites and referendums that are called.

It is also provided for the possibility that voters with any physical impediment may vote at home, upon request to the polling station members. Transparency and secrecy in the casting of the vote are guaranteed.

According to the CEN, more than 23 600 polling stations will be opened throughout the country and about ten million ballots will be printed for the national elections.

On March 26, Cubans will elect their deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), which will elect the president and vice-president of the Republic.