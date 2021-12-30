Cuban Friendship Organization Calls for Tweet Campaign for Cuba

An essential issue of the campaign will be to continue demanding the end of the U.S. blockade of the Caribbean nation and the return of the territory illegally occupied by the U.S. naval base in Guantánamo, in the eastern part of Cuba.

The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), of Cuba, called to celebrate on social media and especially on Twitter the 61st anniversary of its founding on December 30.

The tweet campaign is called for between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. local time in Cuba, and for the occassion ICAP invited members and organizations in solidarity with Cuba throughout the planet to share testimonies and experiences of their relationship with that institution.

Likewise, it calls to expose the struggles and solidarity support to the Cuban Revolution and in defense of the peace and sovereignty of all peoples.

An essential issue will be to continue demanding the end of the United States’ blockade of the Caribbean nation and the return of the territory illegally occupied by the U.S. naval base in Guantánamo, in the eastern part of Cuba.

Among the hashtags proposed for this occasion are #CubaVive, #CubaViveYAbraza #61AñosICAP and #AbrazandoLaAmistad.

Since its creation, on December 30, 1960, by the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples has been the confirmation of the solidarity essence of the Cuban Revolution, says the summons.

For more than six decades it has fostered friendship and solidarity from Cuba with all countries and from these to the island, on the basis of respect for peace and the sovereignty of the peoples.

It adds that this institution will continue to promote regional, continental and national events of solidarity with Cuba, as spaces for the coordination of initiatives in support of the Revolution and in support of just causes, for peace, independence, and sovereignty of the peoples.

During these years of ICAP work, we have gained many valuable friendships. On this 61 anniversary it is a great pleasure to know that the dear Soffiyah Ellijah and Danny Glover, invariably continue by the side of Cuba. #AbrazandoLaAmistad @fernando5hicap pic.twitter.com/z1jA1f0Iau — Norteamérica ICAP (@cubamistad) December 30, 2021

Among those purposes are the demands for justice in Latin America, against the territorial occupation of Palestine and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, for the independence of Puerto Rico, and for a future of peace and full sovereignty for the peoples.

Also during these years, thousands of representatives from the most diverse countries have formed voluntary work brigades, which develop programs of meetings with the Cuban people, and constitute a valuable gesture of solidarity with Cuba.

The call says ICAP has friends in 155 countries from all regions, grouped into 1,647 friendship organizations and 70 associations of graduates of different levels of education in Cuban schools and universities.