Cuban Foreign Minister Meets With Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament

The two government counterparts highlighted the historic relationship between Cuba and Uganda, and announced future collaborative projects.

On Sunday, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez met with the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Annet Among, as part of the official visit of the Cuban Foreign Minister to that East African country.

During the talks, Rodriguez highlighted the historic friendship that unites both nations, expressed in acts of mutual cooperation and solidarity, and acknowledged the common interest in continuing to strengthen those ties of brotherhood and respect.

Local media reported that the highest representative of the Ugandan Parliament praised "the fundamental role" played by the Cuban government in contributing to the improvement of "education, agriculture and, most importantly, the health sector" of the so-called pearl of Africa.

On the social network Twitter, Among praised cooperation in areas such as biotechnology and the training of Ugandan health professionals on the island, and announced the creation of the Cuba-Uganda Parliamentary Friendship Group.

This Committee, made up of 12 members, aims to revitalize trade relations between the two nations and promote collaborative projects as a strategy to break the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

The group, which is chaired by Among herself, was present at the meeting and also seeks to "ensure that Cuba becomes an active participant in the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States".

Cuba and Uganda have maintained diplomatic relations since 1960, and have historically supported each other in international forums for the defense and protection of their political and economic interests, through the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Group of 77 plus China and the United Nations (UN).

The head of Cuban diplomacy arrived in Kampala from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, where he held meetings with the President of that country, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and parliamentary leaders.