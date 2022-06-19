Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Meets With Russian Communist Leader

Cabrisas and Ziuganov addressed different national and international current issues and recalled the historic relations of solidarity between Cuba and Russia.

On Sunday, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas spoke today with the president of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (PCFR), Guennady Ziuganov, and leaders of that political force.

During the dialogue, Cabrisas and Ziuganov addressed different national and international current issues and recalled the historic relations of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood between both peoples and governments, as well as the importance of guaranteeing their continuity, according to a diplomatic source.

The PCFR chairman reiterated the position of his party against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba and the need for its immediate lifting.

Ziuganov was accompanied by Ivan Mielnikov, first vice-president of the PCFR; Dimitri Novikov, vice-president of the PCFR; and Leonid Kalashnikov, member of the party presidency in charge of international and economic relations.

Present from the Cuban side were Emilio Lozada, general director of Bilateral Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, as well as Julio Garmendía, ambassador to Russia.

Earlier, the high-ranking Cuban official had an intense working day at the 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (Spief), where he attended the plenary session of this event.

On Saturday, Cabrisas held meetings with the chairman of the board of directors of the Sinara TM Business Group, Alexander Misharin; with the executive director of Rosneft, Igor Sechin; and with the general director of Zarubezhneft SRL, about the collaboration between Cuba and Russia in the areas of transportation and energy.