Cuban Government Working To Stabilize the Energy Sector

On Tuesday, the Cuban President said that specialized personnel is working to stabilize power generation plants.

As part of the Summer stability strategy, Cuban personnel continues to work in the maintenance of the power generation plants for a rapid connection of the National Electric Power System.

The Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said that the main priority of the authorities at this moment is to deal with the electro-energy situation, in which “we are working very hard, with great commitment and responsibility.”

The Lidio Ramon Perez thermoelectric power plant in Felton restarted operations on Monday after receiving maintenance. Still, the operatives detected a leak in the boiler that required work to be corrected.

President Diaz-Canel recently visited seven power plants generation, where he exchanged with workers about operative functions. The Caribbean Island is going through a difficult situation regarding thermoelectric power plants, with several breakdowns hitting the country. Maintenance in some of the energy plants and daily deficits in power generation is other issues affecting the energy sector.

Admirable labor de los trabajadores, por más de ocho días consecutivos de incesante labor, trabajadores de las Termoeléctricas concentraron sus fuerzas en incorporar en el menor tiempo posible al sistema nacional #Cuba #CubaVive #CubaViveEnSuHistoria #CubaPorLaVida pic.twitter.com/t785qcFylP — Chaguito Rebelde (@ChaguitoRebelde) June 21, 2022

Diaz-Canel: Touring the thermoelectric plants of Santa Cruz and Guiteras, appreciating the effort of those who do not rest for Cuba.

Reports have indicated that the proper operation of the Felton unit and the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant in western Matanzas province is crucial for the stability of the National Electric Power System.