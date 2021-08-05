Cuban FM Denounces Twitter's Destabilization Maneuvers

According to authorities and experts, Cuba is a target of a simultaneous war: media, symbolic, economic, political, all connected through technology, which exacerbates violence on digital spaces and globally spreads fake news to distort reality and stimulate destabilization.

On Thursday, the Cuban Foreign Ministry condemned the use on social media, especially Twitter, of the hashtag linked to a campaign promoted by the United States to destabilize Cuba.

The director-general for Press, Communication, and Image at the Foreign Ministry, Juan Antonio Fernandez, showed in a graph how the micro-blockade platform could become in the next few hours and with the #SOSCuba hashtag a scene for a new operation against Havana.

He said 500 messages were posted under that hashtag in only three minutes; they created more than 315,000 impressions (number of times that a user's tweet is posted in the chronology or search results) and 132 responses.

'#SOSCuba 500 tweets in three minutes. Is it spontaneous or a new operation on social media as part of the war waged against us? #LetCubaLive,' the official tweeted.

Other users charged that there is a maneuver on Twitter with the cynicism of the campaign that promotes an alleged humanitarian intervention in Cuba; this way, 'Twitter once more allows violating of its rules with coup purposes.'

Cuba has accused the U.S. Government of being directly involved on July 11, 2021, riots in different parts of the country by funding and inciting incidents that triggered acts of vandalism.