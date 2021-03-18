    • Live
News > Cuba

Cuban Doctors Arrive in Mozambique to Fight COVID-19

    Cuban Doctors and embassy authorities in Maputo, Mozambique, March 18, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @cubainformacion

Published 18 March 2021 (1 hours 58 minutes ago)
Opinion

The medical brigade was requested by Mozambique's health authorities thanks to Cuban professionals' expertise to treat COVID-19 patients.

Thirty-nine Cuban doctors on Thursday arrived in Mozambique to reinforce the treatment of COVID-19 patients in isolation centers nationwide.

RELATED:

Cuba Will Produce 100 Million Doses of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

The brigade joined the 14 Cuban specialists who have been helping local health workers to contain the COVID-19 epidemic since January.

"I thank Cuba for its solidarity and support in these difficult times," Health Minister Zacarias Zindonga said after receiving the professionals at Maputo International Airport.

"We require Cuban doctors' expertise to improve our COVID-19 patients' assistance, especially that health expertise provided to vulnerable people who are developing severe symptoms," Zindonga added.

Cuba and Mozambique have had cooperation agreements in educational promotion and health research since 1975.

The African country is facing an unprecedented health crisis as it battles COVID-19 and endemic diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV.

Mozambique, which is one of the poorest nations worldwide, has reported 65,197 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

