Cuban Doctors Arrive in Mozambique to Fight COVID-19

The medical brigade was requested by Mozambique's health authorities thanks to Cuban professionals' expertise to treat COVID-19 patients.

Thirty-nine Cuban doctors on Thursday arrived in Mozambique to reinforce the treatment of COVID-19 patients in isolation centers nationwide.

The brigade joined the 14 Cuban specialists who have been helping local health workers to contain the COVID-19 epidemic since January.

"I thank Cuba for its solidarity and support in these difficult times," Health Minister Zacarias Zindonga said after receiving the professionals at Maputo International Airport.

"We require Cuban doctors' expertise to improve our COVID-19 patients' assistance, especially that health expertise provided to vulnerable people who are developing severe symptoms," Zindonga added.

Cuba and Mozambique have had cooperation agreements in educational promotion and health research since 1975. The African country is facing an unprecedented health crisis as it battles COVID-19 and endemic diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV. Mozambique, which is one of the poorest nations worldwide, has reported 65,197 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.