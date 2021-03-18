Cuban Doctors Arrive in Mozambique to Fight COVID-19

The brigade joined the 14 Cuban specialists who have been helping local health workers to contain the COVID-19 epidemic since January.
"I thank Cuba for its solidarity and support in these difficult times," Health Minister Zacarias Zindonga said after receiving the professionals at Maputo International Airport.
"We require Cuban doctors' expertise to improve our COVID-19 patients' assistance, especially that health expertise provided to vulnerable people who are developing severe symptoms," Zindonga added.
