Cuba Sets Hotels for Quarantine of International Passengers

Passengers who are required to be quarantined in Cuban hotels can either book a room in advance through governmental websites or at travel bureaus after arrival.

Cuba has installed about 20 hotel facilities where international travelers must quarantine before being able to start their activities on the island.

"Epidemiological monitoring is very important to help authorities bring the contagious disease in check amid surging COVID-19 cases," said Jorge Vidaud, a 59-year-old doctor, who works at a hotel.

At NH Capri Hotel there is a crystal-clear pool, a bar, and a buffet area, which remain uncommonly empty for guests are to self-isolate in their rooms following compulsory COVID-19 protocols.

So far, of more than 200 guests who had stayed at NH Capri Hotel in March, only four had tested positive for COVID-19. While staying there, travelers are subject to temperature checks and PCR tests conducted by a medical team.

The island totally resumed scheduled commercial flights in November 2020, when Jose Marti Airport restarted operations after having been closed for over seven months due to the pandemic.

"I am happy to be back in Cuba," said 45-year-old Jorge Carmona, who flew from the United States to visit his family in Havana. "My relatives live almost around the corner, but the best way to protect them is being patient.