Cuba Reaffirms It Did Not Interfere in the 2020 US Elections

The statements followed the release of a U.S. report confirming Cuba's non-action against the U.S. elections.

Cuba ratified on Wednesday the falsehood of the accusations about its alleged interference in the past U.S. elections, as acknowledged by the U.S. government itself.

The general head of the United States directorate of the Foreign Ministry of the island, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, said on his Twitter account that the current U.S. administration confirmed that the largest of the Antilles did not intervene or attempt to intervene in those elections.

"The lie is part of the dirty war against Cuba," added the diplomat, who specified that the allegations constitute slander spread for propaganda and defamation purposes.

For his part, the director of the Center for International Policy Research and former Cuban ambassador to Washington, José Ramón Cabañas, published on the same social network a paragraph belonging to a U.S. National Security assessment on the subject.

This paragraph belongs to a US National Security assessment on possible foreign interference on 2020 elections. Seems authors believe that after 240 measures Trump signed to reinforce #Blockade vs #Cuba our people should still praise him and have a different "narrative" pic.twitter.com/8LoxKve7ig — Dr C José Ramón Cabañas Rodriguez (@JoseRCabanas) March 17, 2021

The report about possible foreign interference in the 2020 elections points out that the probabilities that Cuba would promote activities related to an anti-Republican and pro-Democratic narrative are low.

Last November, when lawyers linked to then-U.S. President Donald Trump first spoke of alleged interference by the Caribbean nation in the electoral process; Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez immediately rejected those claims.

In contrast to the policy of the U.S. State Department at that time, Cuba defends that it has never interfered in the electoral process of other countries.