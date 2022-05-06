AMLO Calls For Latin American Unity To Face Migration Crisis

“The U.S. deportation policy is paradoxical because this country requires more workforce,” President Lopez Obrador said.

During an official visit to Guatemala on Thursday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) urged for the promotion Latin American unity and sovereignty.

"Leaving ideologies aside, we must put an end to the hegemonic policy that has prevailed for over two centuries in our continent and promote economic and cultural integration to solve problems such as migration," AMLO stated.

In March, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) intercepted 221,303 undocumented migrants on the border with Mexico. To reduce migratory flows, AMLO proposed to adopt regional comprehensive measures against poverty and insecurity.

"We must strive to generate employment, development, and well-being in our countries so that people are not forced to migrate," he insisted and recalled that President Donald Trump's administration (2017-2021) eliminated funds for social programs in Latin America.

AMLO also condemned that Trump deported over 1.8 million immigrants without considering their asylum claims under the "Title 42 Order," which considers migrant arrivals a “threat” to national health security.

“The U.S. deportation policy is paradoxical because this country requires more workforce,” the Mexican president said and suggested facilitating temporary job offers to Central American workers in the United States through negotiations with workers' unions.

"Only through a comprehenive common approach, the migration crisis will be solved," AMLO stressed and called to end U.S. politicians' racist and xenophobic discourse.