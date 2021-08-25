Cuba and Media Denounce Another US Tool for a Soft Coup

The comments follow a report disclosed by the independent journalism organization MintPress News, highlighting that the company operates in at least 85 countries orchestrating soft power strategies to impose U.S. hegemony.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Wednesday that the enterprise Creative Associates International is a U.S. tool to generate a coup in Cuba and other countries.

Creative Associates International is US strategic façade to impose its world hegemony.



It is now present in at least 85 countries, resorting to soft power techniques and designing "change of regime" and political transitions operations.



"For years it worked in #Cuba, in complicity with CIA and other US government agencies, promoting several projects destined to overthrow our government," the Cuban Foreign Minister recalled, as the company created a messaging app called Zunzuneo to promote a change of regime by targeting young hip hop artists.

In addition, Rodriguez-Parrilla remarked that almost all the funding of the company comes from the U.S.