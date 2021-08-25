    • Live
Cuba and Media Denounce Another US Tool for a Soft Coup

    Rodriguez-Parrilla remarked that almost all the funding of the company comes from the U.S. | Photo: Twitter/ @Havana_Casino

Published 25 August 2021 (3 hours 37 minutes ago)
Opinion

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Wednesday that the enterprise Creative Associates International is a U.S. tool to generate a coup in Cuba and other countries.

'Cuba Will Never Be a Land of Hatred', Diaz-Canel Says

The comments follow a report disclosed by the independent journalism organization MintPress News, highlighting that the company operates in at least 85 countries orchestrating soft power strategies to impose U.S. hegemony.

"For years it worked in #Cuba, in complicity with CIA and other US government agencies, promoting several projects destined to overthrow our government," the Cuban Foreign Minister recalled, as the company created a messaging app called Zunzuneo to promote a change of regime by targeting young hip hop artists.

In addition, Rodriguez-Parrilla remarked that almost all the funding of the company comes from the U.S.

