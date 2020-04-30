Cuba Willing to Help Investigate Attack on Its US Headquarters

"I urged the State Department to adopt the necessary measures to fully fulfill the responsibilities attributed to it by the Vienna Convention and guarantee the full security of the Cuban embassy and the permanent mission to the United Nations," said Cuba's Foreign Minister

Cuba's Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, today expressed the will of his Government to assist in the investigation of the attack against the diplomatic headquarters of the Caribbean island in Washington.

In statements to the press, the Foreign Minister emphasized the seriousness of the attack, which could have endangered the life and safety of the embassy staff and their families, he said.

During a meeting with the U.S. Chargé d'affaires in Havana, Mara Tekach, Rodríguez offered the cooperation of Cuban authorities with the corresponding investigation.

Likewise, the minister called for greater cooperation from the authorities of the United States Government in clarifying the events and guaranteeing that this will not be repeated or go unpunished.

"I urged the State Department to adopt the necessary measures to fully fulfill the responsibilities attributed to it by the Vienna Convention and guarantee the full security of the Cuban embassy and the permanent mission to the United Nations," he added.

The Cuban foreign minister acknowledged the professional conduct of law enforcement officers who quickly rushed to the scene and arrested a suspect, who remains in custody.

However, he said, the Cuban Government has not been informed of the identity of the alleged gunman.

According to Rodríguez, Cuba hopes that the investigation of the event will be accurate and speedy and that its results will be shared with the authorities in Havana.

"All the states must adopt the appropriate measures to protect the diplomatic legations in their territory against all kinds of damage or threats to their dignity, as provided by the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations," he added.