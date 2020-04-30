Cuba's Embassy in the US Under Firearm Attack: No Victims

It is an obligation of states to adopt all necessary measures to protect a diplomatic mission.

Cuba's Embassy in the United States was attacked in the early hours on Thursday, after an unknown individual opened fire on the facade of the building.

Cuban diplomats in the country were not injured, and are safe and protected.

Material damage was reported after the projectiles hit the facade, the official website of the Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained in a statement.

The aggressor was arrested by the local authorities from where he opened fire, and is currently in custody. The Cuban government has no information on the identity of the individual.

No hubo daño para el personal de la misión, el cual se encuentra seguro y protegido, pero sí deterioros materiales para el edificio resultantes del impacto de los disparos. pic.twitter.com/xp6a517Mrd — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) April 30, 2020

"There was no damage to mission personnel, who are safe and secure, but there was material damage to the building resulting from the impact of the shots."

"Cuban authorities are waiting for the corresponding investigation by the United States government. The U.S. State Department is aware of the incident," the statement said.

The Cuban diplomatic mission, located in Washington, D.C., has a protection and security system in place to deal with any threat against its personnel and facilities.

It is their responsibility to prevent any intrusion or damage. It must ensure that the tranquillity of the mission is not disturbed and that its dignity is not violated, the Foreign Ministry said.