Cuba Cannot Get Swiss Respirators Due to US Inhuman Blockade

Despite all adversities, Cuban doctors reported that no patient has died from COVID-19 in their country over the last 24 hours.

Journalist Laura Hunter published an article in the Swiss newspaper Le Courrier denouncing that the companies IMT Medical AG and Acutronic Medical Systems AG were ordered not to sell high-tech respirators to Cuba.

Claiming that they do not wish to subvert the U.S. unilateral sanctions, those companies, which were acquired by Vyaire Medical two years ago, refused to deliver their products, as the Cuban Foreign Minister confirmed.

"The U.S. blockade against Cuba ignores all moral limits. At this point, nothing Washington does to attack the Island should surprise us. However, the crime of Swiss respirators opens a chapter of unprecedented cruelty," journalist Waldo Mendiluza said from France.

Despite all the adversities, Cuba's Health Ministry Wednesday reported that the number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 58 since no person has died from this disease over the last 24 hours in a country that has 1,467 positive cases so far.

Help Cuba fight the coronavirus and the US blockade. Sign the open letter calling on the US government to lift its inhuman blockade and allow Cuba to fight COVID-19 at home and abroad.

Sign your name here https://t.co/QspOthUbni #CubaVScor onavirUS blockade — Andreas Bieler (@Andreas_Bieler) April 29, 2020

Authorities also reported that 25 of the 30 new cases registered on the last day are in Havana, a city concentrating more than a third of the total number of confirmed patients.

In the group of newly infected citizens, 11 people emerged as asymptomatic when the COVID-19 test was performed, the Health Ministry Epidemiology director Francisco Duran reported, adding that the source of contagion has not been specified even in 7 cases.

Cuba has carried out 45,344 PCR tests and has achieved the recovery of 44 percent of the COVID-19 patients, 42 of whom were discharged on the last day while 775 people remain in a stable situation. ​​​​​​​