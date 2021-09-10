Cuba: COVID-19 Controls Reinforced Ahead of Tourism Reopening

Since the mid-November reopening was announced on Monday, authorities have been working on reviving the hotel infrastructure, employing people and searching for supplies, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said.

Cuba is currently reinforcing the hygienic-sanitary protocols for the care of international travelers who will arrive at the island as of November 15, following the Government's decision to reopen the borders and resume tourist activity.

Since the mid-November reopening was announced on Monday, authorities have been working on reviving the hotel infrastructure, employing people and searching for supplies, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said.

In a radio-televised speech on Thursday, Garcia mentioned Varadero, which has been called to provide a service with a strict compliance with the protocols while maintaining high quality standards. The minister also stressed the need to generate revenues, as the hotels have become an active source of services to the population.

#TemasInEnglish. . José Luis Perelló: As a preview of our new issue 102-103 of the journal Temas, Catalejo published this article dedicated to the challenges that the global COVID-19 pandemic represents for tourism to Cuba. Read it in Catalejo: �� https://t.co/btAaaie8jx pic.twitter.com/ik3GzruGOE — Revista Temas Cuba (@temascuba) August 24, 2021

Regarding the vaccination schemes, Garcia stated that more than 90 percent of the population will be immunized in November, stressing that the decision was based on careful analysis, carried out with seriousness and responsibility.

The executive said that the intention is to restart services with a renewed offer, high quality standards and good levels of satisfaction. The island has been defined as a destination for peace, with the responsible participation of all workers in the adequacy and strict compliance with the protocols.