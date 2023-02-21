Colombia: Vehicle Of A Commons Party Member Is Attacked In Tame

Men on motorcycles fired ten times at the armored car. Some shots hit one wheel and others the back of the vehicle, reaching the armor.

On Monday, Juan Torres, a representative of the political council of the Colombia’s Commons Party (PC), denounced that a vehicle that was supposed to transport him suffered an attack in the Tame municipality in the Arauca department.

"Fortunately, I was not in the vehicle but at my home," Torres pointed out, explaining that his drivers were coming to his house to pick him up.

The PC, whose militants are former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), forcibly rejected the attack.

"We call on the specialized prosecutor to carry out investigations to find the culprits," the Commons Party said and reiterated its commitment to back the eradication of political violence in Colombia.

The Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz) reported that 349 former guerilla fighters have been murdered since 2016 when the FARC and the Colombian state signed a peace accord.

On Feb. 6, a former guerrilla fighter was killed in Cali city. So far this year, however, no other former FARC members have been murdered.