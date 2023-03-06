Colombia Records Murder of 19-Year-Old Indigenous Leader

At least 1,432 Indigenous leaders have been killed in this South American country since the signing of the 2016 Peace Accords.

The Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced the murder of indigenous leader Marlon Garcia, 19, in the municipality of Tumaco.

García Pascal was a recognized leader, belonging to the Awá Indigenous community and an active member of the El Gran Sabalo reservation's Indigenous guard.

The 19-year-old was shot by illegal armed groups inside his home in Panelero. Indepaz indicates that 23 Indigenous leaders have been killed in Colombia so far this year.

The Indigenous Unit of the Awá People (Unipa) said that since 2022 to date, over 2,000 victims of the armed conflict have been reported, including 10 fatalities in the El Gran Sabalo.

Unipa denounced in a communiqué the "serious humanitarian crisis" affecting the reservation since October of last year due to the actions of illegal armed groups.

Since the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016, at least 1,432 leaders have been killed in Colombia, according to Indepaz.