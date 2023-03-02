Colombia: Indepaz Reports 2nd Murder of Peace Signatory in 2023

The Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced on Thursday the murder of another signatory of the Peace Accord in the department of Arauca.



The victim was identified as Eduardo Marlon Mejía Vargas, who was in the process of reincorporation in Arauca, according to INDEPAZ.

Armed men shot at Mejia Vargas on Wednesday at his place of residence, in the 20 de Julio neighborhood of Tame, the institute reported on its official Twitter account.

Mejia Vargas' mother and a minor were also injured in the attack, Indepaz said, noting that the signatory had received threats against his life since May 17, 2022.

Eduardo Marlon Mejia Vargas

Tame - Arauca

Marzo 1 de 2023



350 Firmantes de acuerdos asesinados desde la firma del acuerdo y es el segundo en el 2023. pic.twitter.com/XMyDkYoCz3 — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) March 2, 2023

Eduardo Marlon Mejia Vargas. Tame - Arauca. March 1, 2023. 350 Signatories of agreements assassinated since the signing of the agreement and it is the second in 2023.

According to data from the Colombian institute, this murder brings to 350 the number of signatories to the Peace Accord since 2016, when it was signed.