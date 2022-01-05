Cuba To Finish Application Of Booster Doses By Late January

"We are accelerating production and transfer of vaccines throughout the national territory to meet this goal," President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

On Wednesday, Cuba’s Health Ministry (MINSAP) assured that the all Cuban population will have received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January.

"We are accelerating production and transfer of vaccines throughout the national territory to meet this goal," President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted, adding that he was confident of Cuban health professionals’ capacities.

Although MINSAP initially thought to start applying booster doses five months after people were fully immunized, it decided to allow booster doses vaccination three months after the last vaccine to prevent Omicron strain contagions.

Reinforcement vaccination in Cuba is being carried out in a phased manner, which prioritizes the most vulnerable population groups. The process started with health and BioCubaFarma professionals. Subsequently, it continued with tourism workers, border patrol agents, and citizens with co-morbidities and finally comprised the rest of the population.

So far, over 10,400 Cubans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, 91 percent of the population have been fully immunized against the disease, and 2 million citizens have gotten a booster dose. According to the Our World in Data Oxford University website, Cuba is the second country with the highest full and partial immunization-related statistics, only surpassed by the United Arab Emirates. As of Jan. 5, this Latin American country had reported 969,138 COVID-19 cases and 8,324 related deaths, the last of which occurred on Saturday.