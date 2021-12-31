Putin's Sends Congratulations to Cuba On Revolution Anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated and honored the 63rd anniversary of the Cuban Revolution by sending a message to President Diaz-Canel.
The Russian President extended their greetings on the message to the Army General Raul Castro, also made allusion to the people of the Island, wishing them happy Holidays and a prosperous 2022.
President Putin qualified the Russian-Cuban relations as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in development.
The mandatory highlighted that Havana and Moscow are working in the implementation of bilateral projects, who call it as promising in the economic, scientific, commercial, technical and humanitarian sectors.
Putin underscored his willingness to keep working alongside with the country in current issues of the bilateral and international agenda for the benefit of both parts.
Russia-Cuba relationship has been strengthened with Cuban signature of the agreement of 34 actions of the Eurasian Economic Union, which allows the country the participation as an observer.