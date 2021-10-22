Cuba To End Pandemic-Related Transport Restrictions

To avoid COVID-19 contagions, only passengers will be allowed to enter terminals, and the use of masks will be compulsory for both carriers and clients.

Since over 60,5 percent of the Cuban population has already been immunized against the coronavirus, the National Temporary Working Group to Fight COVID-19 approved the gradual restoration of all public transportation services from Nov. 1.

"Our office will remove all restrictions on car and bus traveling schedules and eliminate checkpoints at each province's entrances," the Transport Ministry's Passenger Transportation Director Luis Ladron explained, adding that the resumption of interprovince flights will depend on the technical conditions of planes.

Authorities will also re-established the railway travelings to Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, and Guantanamo provinces every four days. In addition, it will resume the catamaran maritime transportation service to the Youth Island on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“To avoid coronavirus contagions, only passengers will be allowed to enter terminals, and the use of masks will be compulsory for both carriers and clients,” Ladron highlighted, adding that his office will establish footsteps at each terminal.

The "Travelers" Company Director Fredy Alvarez also announced that ticket sales for bus and train interprovincial transportations will start on Oct. 25 in 30-day cycles through the Traveling digital application or by national agencies.

"People who have travel tickets canceled after Jan 5, 2021, will be able to refund their tickets completely. However, they will not have priority when purchasing a new one," Alvarez said.

As of Oct. 22, Cuba had reported 943,038 COVID cases and 8,153 related deaths, 20 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.