Cuba Denies Permission for US-Backed Demonstration

"This march is an exponent of the strategy of 'regime change,' which the U.S. trialed in Bolivia with the coup against President Evo Morales," Cuban authorities warned.

On Tuesday, Old Havana’s Intendant Alexis Acosta denied authorization for a U.S.-backed demonstration called for Nov. 15 in his town and argued that his initiative seeks to destabilize the country.

"As soon as the march was announced, it received the public support of U.S. lawmakers, politicians, and media that encourage actions against the Cuban people and call for military intervention in our country," Acosta condemned.

People from other Cuban provinces were expected to develop simultaneous demonstrations in their territories. Therefore, Acosta argued that this march is an exponent of the strategy of "regime change," which the U.S. trialed in Bolivia with the coup d'état against President Evo Morales.

He also condemned that applicants for permission argued that they had constitutional support since Article 4 of the Cuban Constitution defines the Cuban socialist system as irrevocable.

"Any action against the principles of collective security and respect for public order is unlawful," he stressed, recalling that Cuban citizens debated and approved with a voting rate of 86,85 percent their constitution in 2019.

On Tuesday, Holguin City Mayor Yunior Torres also denied permission to carry out marches in his territory and stressed that the U.S. economic blockade against Cuba violates the human rights of his people.

"We must set aside provocations and focus our efforts on defending the sovereignty of our country to ensure a better future for all," Torres concluded.