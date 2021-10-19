Cuba Eliminates Quarantine for International Travel November 7

Cuba will eliminate the mandatory quarantine for travelers coming from abroad starting next November 7.

Cuba announced Tuesday that it will fully open its doors to international tourism starting in November, when most of the island's population will be vaccinated with three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

In a press conference, the Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda said that Cuba will eliminate the mandatory quarantine for travelers coming from abroad starting next November 7.

In this sense, the 10 international airports are ready to reopen on November 15, said Minister García Granda.

Similarly, the requirement of PCR tests in airport facilities will be eliminated and health passports and/or vaccination certificates will have to be presented.

During a conference with the media organized at the International Press Center (CPI) in Havana, he detailed elements related to health safety and the programs for the recovery of this important economic sector.

Minister of #Tourism from #Cuba @JuannCarlosGG explained new #health protocols "No more quarantine when arriving in Cuba as of next November 7" https://t.co/S90yHDe5ia — Johana Tablada de la Torre (@JohanaTablada) October 19, 2021

He added that Cuban authorities will recognize as valid all COVID-19 vaccines applied in the world, and travelers who do not have health passports must present a PCR test certificate with 72 hours of validity.

Likewise, the minister referred to the current epidemiological situation in Cuba, which shows a tendency to decrease the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 15 days, as well as a tendency towards control of the pandemic.

He stated that health security is guaranteed on the island for the reopening of travel as of November 15.

The protocols will be reinforced in hotels by means of a team of a doctor and a nurse, as well as increased health control of both tourists and employees of the sector, in state facilities as well as in private ones, he assured.