Cuba To Begin Clinical Trials of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

About 300 children and adolescents will take part in the clinical trial to be developed in Havana.

On Thursday, Cuba's Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved the first clinical trial of the “Soberana” COVID-19 vaccine in people between 3 and 18 years old.

The Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) stated this trial aims to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of experimental vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, both of which are administered in two doses 28 days apart.

IFV Director Vicente Verez said that 350 children and adolescents will take part in the clinical trial to be developed in Havana La Habana.

He also pointed out that both products were shown to be safe when applied to adults who only had mild or moderate reactions after being vaccinated.

Verez mentioned that under-three-year-old kids will not participate in this trial because their health conditions are often complex. His institution is preparing another clinical trial of the Soberana 1 vaccine in pediatric ages. This one will be developed in Cienfuegos province. As of May 27, Cuba had reported 18,249 pediatric COVID-19 cases, 983 of which were in under-12-months kids.