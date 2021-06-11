Cuba To Begin Clinical Trials of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
About 300 children and adolescents will take part in the clinical trial to be developed in Havana.
On Thursday, Cuba's Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved the first clinical trial of the “Soberana” COVID-19 vaccine in people between 3 and 18 years old.
The Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) stated this trial aims to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of experimental vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, both of which are administered in two doses 28 days apart.
IFV Director Vicente Verez said that 350 children and adolescents will take part in the clinical trial to be developed in Havana La Habana.
He also pointed out that both products were shown to be safe when applied to adults who only had mild or moderate reactions after being vaccinated.
The U.S. embargo delays the development of Cuban vaccine candidates against COVID-19.