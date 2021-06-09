EU Lawmakers Must Not Attack Cuba, French Organization Demands

The association released a statement that called on France`s MEPs to reject a draft point, presented at European Parliament (EP) by extreme right groups, accusing Cuba on human rights violations.
The Solidarity association pointed out that supporting the U.S. economic blockade against the Caribbean island would violate the human rights of Cuban people.
It also repudiated the extraterritorial nature of the blockade, and the effects that it has in European companies and banks, in particular those from France.
#Cuba and #France strengthen their bilateral ties. Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas holds meetings with government authorities of that country where the common will to expand political, economic-commercial, investment and cooperation ties is ratified. @CubaMINREXpic.twitter.com/fWaMqPscWZ