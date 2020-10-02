Cuba: The World Federation of Trade Unions Rejects US Blockade

The U.S. blockade against Cuba is the most extensive economic siege known in history.

World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) coordinator Ernesto Freyre Friday assured that supporting Cuba’s fight against the U.S. blockade is one of his organization’s priorities.

The union leader stressed that there is a whole movement around this issue as there is no international activity related to the island where this criminal policy implemented over 60 years ago is not denounced.

Regarding Cuba’s work during its WFTU Vice-Presidency, Freyre stated that Cuban diplomats have contributed to strengthening solidarity among the peoples and workers of the world.

He also pointed out that the international cooperation offered by Henry Reeve Medical Brigade is permanently remembered by workers to counter the U.S. smear campaign against the Cuban revolution.

Foreign Minister @BrunoRguezP����: "I reject new statements by Sec Pompeo. New #US government measures vs #Cuba are tightening blockade to attempt manipulating voters in Florida. This maneuver is aimed at harming the Cuban people and family ties in both nations" | #UnblockCuba pic.twitter.com/q1iD3oqHD9 — Yuri A. Gala López (@y_gala_lopez) September 28, 2020

The WFTU launched a worldwide campaign to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban doctors because of their collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic in over 39 countries.

The U.S. blockade against Cuba is the most extensive economic siege known in the world’s history. Six decades of sanctions and cruel policies have seriously limited economic development options in this Caribbean nation.

The country cannot freely establish trade agreements with several nations and cannot access to foreign currencies or bank credits with international institutions.