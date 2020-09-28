US Further Restricts Remittances to Cuba By Sanctioning AIS

The United States announced Monday a new measure to tighten the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba by sanctioning a company involved in sending remittances in foreign currency to the Caribbean island.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Monday that the sanction against the Cuban remittance company American International Services (AIS) will be effective as of Tuesday, September 29.

The action adds to Washington's unilateral siege against the Antillean nation, rejected by the international community.

Pompeo justified the inclusion of AIS in the List of Restricted Cuban Entities under the pretext that it is a company under the alleged control of Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).

According to Pompeo, U.S. citizens and companies, including Cuban-Americans sending money to their families to buy groceries at recently-opened dollar stores, are prohibited from conducting financial transactions with these companies.

The company to which AIS belongs, Fincimex, was included in the list of restricted entities in June. Because of that, the French bank Credit Mutuel stopped its services to that entity, affecting the sending of remittances in dollars.

