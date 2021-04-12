Cuba Prepares To Celebrate a Virtual International Workers' Day

The "United We Make Cuba" campaign will pay tribute to health and science workers for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Cuba's Central Workers Union (CTC) on Sunday launched the call for the commemoration of the World Proletariat Day on May 1.

Under the slogan "United We Make Cuba", the trade union movement will hold celebrations virtually. The date will pay tribute to health and science workers for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual forum will take place on April 30 with the participation of solidarity groups to ratify the condemnation of the U.S. blockade and hostile policies.

Cuban workers are also called to express support to trade union organizations that fight neo-liberal policies and demand respect for workers' rights worldwide.

The meme reads, "Cuba is the world's second country with the lowest Multidimensional Poverty Index. According to the United Nations Development Program, this index identifies shortcomings at households and individual level in areas such as health, education, and living conditions standards."

CTC Secretary Ulises Guilarte recalled recent transformations in labor fields to boost socialist enterprise's performance and pave the way to participation of private initiatives in the country's economy.

"Cuba workers are facing a complex and challenging scenario characterized by the criminal, unjustified and inhumane U.S. blockade, which has intensified with the implementation of over 240 new measures," Guilarte said.

The celebrations of the World Proletariat Day will take place after the holding of the Communist Party's 8th Congress set to review progress on the measures taken to update the economic and social socialist model.