Cuba: Donation From Belize To Ease Damages After Hurricane

Cuban friends in Belize have sent another donation to Cuba in order ease damages caused by hurricane Ian past September, according to the Cuban embassy in Belize.

The batch contains construction supplies provided by members of the Cuban state mission in Belize.

This solidarity initiative was led by Ardelle Sabido with Cuban friends´ collaboration in Belize, who have recently contributed to food, clothing, construction materials and medicine donations.

Sabido also praised the 20 cubic feet container was sent to Cuba for those affected by hurricane Ian.

The Cuban embassy expressed its gratitude for such a solidarity contribution that “will contribute to the recovery from the devastating impact caused by Hurricane Ian”. This initiative really reaffirms the strengthened bilateral relations between the two nations.