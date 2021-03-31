Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission Meets in Havana

Presided over by the Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz, and the Vice President of the Russian government Yuri Borisov, the 28th session of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission began today in Havana, aimed at strengthening economic, trade, financial, and cooperation relations.

The delegations are headed by the Commission's co-presidents, Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz and Mr. Yuri Ivanovich Borisov, vice-president of the Russian Federation's Government.

Participants are meeting in working groups in which they will exchange viewpoints on aspects of mutual interest in the economy, finance, energy, transportation, agriculture, communications, and health care, among other sectors, with the business sector's involvement.

This session of the Intergovernmental Commission will end on Thursday and is an expression of the two countries' interest in strengthening economic relations and collaboration, the Ministry of Foreign Investment informed.

Borisov comes to the Caribbean island nation after having concluded a visit to Venezuela, where President Nicolás Maduro received him. After this visit, Venezuela strengthened its relations with Russia by signing twelve agreements in the financial, energy, trade, military, food, health, and other fields.