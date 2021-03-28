Cuba: Caravans Take to Havana's Malecon To Say "Unblock Cuba"

Similar actions have taken place in over 54 cities around the world so far.

On Sunday, in Havana, hundreds of young people demanded the end of the U.S. blockade against Cuba by participating in a caravan along the city's Malecon and crossing in front of the U.S. embassy in Cuba.

The caravan is part of the Bridges of Love initiative, under which over 54 actions have taken place worldwide, most of them in U.S. cities.

Cubans and friends of Cuba in Russia, Italy, France, Germany, Namibia, Gambia, Angola, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, among dozens of other countries, have carried out mobilizations, declarations, web publications, and actions to demand an end to this inhumane policy.

Besides Havana's caravan, today, the cities of Tampa, Hartford, Holyoke, Albany, Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis in the U.S, are joining the project for the first time.

Cuban frontline health care workers in Havana receive their first shot of Soberana-02 on Wednesday. Faced with a high number of Covid cases, Cuba has greatly expanded their vaccination trials. pic.twitter.com/IXqpP3eO9J — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) March 24, 2021

Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez took part in the caravan and dialogued with the people present there, especially with the youth who led the day.

"The blockade has been harmful, illegal, immoral, criminal. The opportunistic reinforcement of this policy by Trump's administration (2017-2021) amid the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more genocidal, even more criminal. That's what brings us together here," Parrilla stated in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel also supported the caravan on his Twitter account and thanked all those who have stood in solidarity with his country to demand an end to a policy that has lasted nearly 60 years.