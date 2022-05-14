Cuba Returns to Caribbean Baseball Series After Three Years

Cuba hosted the first edition of the Caribbean Baseball Series and the Alacranes de Almendares of Havana, were the first champions.



After three years of absence, the Cuban baseball team will return to the sport's Caribbean Baseball Series as a guest, the Caribbean Confederation of Professional Baseball (CBPC) announced Friday in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic.

In the press conference offered by the president of the entity, Juan Francisco Puello, he announced the inclusion of Cuba and Curacao in the competition, both as guests for Caracas 2023.

The president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Juan Reynaldo Pérez, who intervened in the press conference online, thanked the hosts for the decision and pointed out that the country will be represented by the winner of the current National Series or the winner of an elite tournament that will be developed as a winter league.

The Antillean nation was one of the founding countries of these tournaments, in fact the Gran Estadio del Cerro (Latin American) was the venue of the first one (Havana 1949), and the Alacranes de Almendares (team from the Cuban capital) were the first winners.

#Cuban sports authorities defended the country's right to be a full-fledged member of the Caribbean Baseball Professional Confederation (CBPC) and to attend the Caribbean World Series as it is one of its founders. #VamosConTodo @DD183161 @Frank16726439 https://t.co/Z2dYYtLcYl — Embajada de Cuba en Mongolia (@EmbCubaMongolia) April 13, 2022

Cuba won seven of the 12 editions that took place until the right to participate in these games was withdrawn in 1961. It was not until 2014 that Cuba returned as a guest to the fifty-sixth edition of the event held in Venezuela when it was represented by the Azucareros de Villa Clara.

In Puerto Rico 2015, Cuba won its eighth title in these matches being represented by the Vegueros de Pinar del Río and in the last edition they attended, in 2019, the Leñadores de Las Tunas culminated in second place.

Despite having participated in less than half of the Caribbean Series that have been held to date, Cuba ranks as the fourth country with the most titles with eight, surpassed by Mexico (nine), Puerto Rico (16), Dominican Republic (21) and above Venezuela (seven), Panama (two) and Colombia, which won its first championship in the most recent edition.