Cuba Notes Below 100 Daily COVID-19 Cases First-Ever This Year

On Wednesday, Cuba confirmed less than 100 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time this year since it reported 93 cases and no deaths to this disease, the National Public Health Ministry acknowledged.

Over the last 24 hours, Havana province had the highest coronavirus infection rate with 21 cases. Ciego de Avila province ranked second with 11 new infections, and Camaguey and Cienfuegos provinces reported nine positive cases each.

As of May 4, this Caribbean country had reported 1,103,488 coronavirus cases and 8,527 related deaths, one of which occurred on April 29.

So far, 96 percent of the Cuban population older than two years has been fully immunized against COVID-19, and over 6,5 million citizens have received a booster dose against the disease.

Cuba’s massive immunization campaign has been carried out with the domestic-developed Sovereign 02, Sovereign Plus, and Abdala vaccines, which showed an efficacy rate of over 90 percent in clinical trials.

Although the Cuban vaccines have not yet received the World Health Organization (WHO) certification, they have been granted authorization for COVID-19 emergency treatment in Vietnam, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

On Tuesday, the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) announced that it would begin studying the safety and effectiveness of the Abdala coronavirus vaccine in children between six and eleven months to expand the immunization campaign to this population group. If they manage to do so, Cuba will become the first country to vaccinate infant children against COVID-19.